Few competitive races so far in Porter County

VALPARAISO — Porter County voters can expect a flurry of last-minute candidates ahead of the noon Friday deadline.

Candidates should file at the Porter County Elections & Registration office located in the Porter County Administration Center, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 105 in Valparaiso. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Candidates for judge and prosecutor file at the Secretary of State’s office in Indianapolis.

So far, there are few competitive races. A notable exception, however, is in Liberty Township, where there are now four Republicans running for the three slots on the Township Board. Jacquelyn M. Sterling, who has held a series of public offices in the county, entered the race this week.

The Pine Township trustee race is also competitive on the Republican side, with Nick Davey filing Tuesday and Tammy Marie Watkins filing Wednesday.

County Commissioner, District 2 (Center)

Democrat: None

Republican: Mike Brickner, Barb Regnitz

County Council, District 1

Democrat: Erik Wagner

Republican: Antonio "Tony" Gutierrez, Ronald "Red" Stone

County Council, District 2

Democrat: Jeremy Rivas

Republican: None

County Council, District 3

Democrat: Greg Simms

Republican: Holly Lafferty Howe

County Council, District 4

Democrat: None

Republican: Michael "Mike" Jessen

County Clerk

Democrat: Jessica Bailey

Republican: None

County Auditor

Democrat: Toni Downing

Republican: None

County Recorder

Democrat: None

Republican: Chuck Harris

County Assessor

Democrat: None

Republican: Becky Gesse Harper, Sue (Suzette) Neff

County Prosecutor

Democrat: Gary S. Germann

Republican: None

County Sheriff

Democrat: David M. Reynolds II

Republican: Jeff Balon

County Coroner

Democrat: None

Republican: Cyndi Dykes

Judge, Superior Court 3

Democrat: None

Republican: Michael J. Drenth

Boone Township Trustee

Democrat: None

Republican: Amy M. Cunningham

Boone Township Board

Democrat (Vote For 3): None

Republican (Vote For 3): None

Center Township Trustee

Democrat: None

Republican: Casey Schmidt

Center Township Board

Democrat (Vote For 3): Leslie Nuss Bamesberger, Debra E. Fray

Republican (Vote For 3): James G. Bilder, Stephen R. Buck, Nicole Caylor

Jackson Township Trustee

Democrat: Janice (Jan) M. Meyers

Republican: None

Jackson Township Board

Democrat (Vote For 3): C. Diane Bates

Republican (Vote For 3): Judith L. Guernsey, Mark J. Jaeger

Liberty Township Trustee

Democrat: None

Republican: Matt Keiser

Liberty Township Board

Democrat (Vote For 3): None

Republican (Vote For 3): Tim Cole, Terry E. Dunn, Eric Knowles, Jacquelyn M. Sterling

Morgan Township Trustee

Democrat: None

Republican: Rodney King

Morgan Township Board

Democrat (Vote For 3): None

Republican (Vote For 3): Andy Blastick, Lee Kleist, Jeff Schultz

Pine Township Trustee

Democrat: None

Republican: Nick Davey, Tammy Marie Watkins

Pine Township Board

Democrat (Vote For 3): Angela Maurello

Republican (Vote For 3): Nancy Kolasa, Daniel Timm

Pleasant Township Trustee

Democrat: None

Republican: Karyl VanDyke

Pleasant Township Board

Democrat (Vote For 3): None

Republican (Vote For 3): Melissa (Wise) Birky, Jeff Press

Portage Township Trustee

Democrat: None

Republican: None

Portage Township Board

Democrat (Vote For 3): Billy J. Coker, Eric Edward Skalka

Republican (Vote For 3): Jena-Rae Maldonado

Portage Township Assessor

Democrat: Alta Neri

Republican: None

Porter Township Trustee

Democrat: None

Republican: None

Porter Township Board

Democrat (Vote For 3): None

Republican (Vote For 3): Kathy C. Sherman

Union Township Trustee

Democrat: None

Republican: George H. Topoll

Union Township Board

Democrat (Vote For 3): None

Republican (Vote For 3): Keith W. Anderson, Robert (Bob) D. Emery, Bryan Waisanen

Washington Township Trustee

Democrat: None

Republican: Kim Brys

Washington Township Board

Democrat (Vote For 3): Linda Armstrong

Republican (Vote For 3): Jean H. Martin, Andrew Funk

Westchester Township Trustee

Democrat: Suzanne Philbrick

Republican: None

Westchester Township Board

Democrat (Vote For 3): Robin E. Chubb

Republican (Vote For 3): Cheryl Evans, Barbara J. Stroud

Kouts Town Council

District 2

Democrat: None

Republican: Tyler Brock

District 4

Democrat: Megan A. Bibler

Republican: Christopher Wittmer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.