An unexpectedly positive state revenue forecast, to the tune of an extra $1.5 billion, has inspired Indiana lawmakers to funnel the money back to Hoosiers in the form of new or expanded state programs, as well as expedited tax cuts.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly unveiled its compromise state budget plan Wednesday for the two-year period beginning July 1, following closed-door negotiations between House and Senate budget leaders and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Members of both chambers are expected to give final approval to House Bill 1001 Thursday and then adjourn the Legislature's annual session until next year, unless a special session or technical corrections session is called.

According to the legislation, about half the state's General Fund spending during the 2024-25 budget years will go toward education at the elementary, middle and high school levels, including $1.2 billion in additional money for distribution through the student funding formula, an 8% increase compared to the current K-12 appropriation.

That's closer to the Senate-approved budget for new tuition support ($1.1 billion) than the House version ($1.6 billion). Though the compromise spending plan includes a House proposal to make nearly all Indiana families eligible for a voucher to pay private school tuition, and doubles, to nearly $600 million, potential state spending on vouchers.

Democratic lawmakers strongly objected to the voucher expansion. They said vouchers initially were intended to get low-income students out of low-performing schools, and removing almost all the guardrails transforms it into just another state entitlement program.

"This budget is a handout for the state's wealthiest families and individuals. Most people think that state subsidies go to the poor, but in the GOP supermajority they go to top-earners," said House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne.

Meanwhile, the competing House and Senate plans to funnel local property tax dollars to charter schools for the first time in Indiana history were partially scrapped in favor of the state continuing to pay charter schools an extra $1,400 per student per year to attempt to equalize pupil funding with traditional public schools.

However, school districts in Lake, Marion, St. Joseph and Vanderburgh counties will be required to share a portion of their property tax receipts with local charter schools in proportion to the number of students living in the school district who attend a charter school, beginning July 1, 2024.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said Republicans were clear they wanted a state budget prioritizing Hoosier taxpayers and families, and he declared this budget delivers on that promise.

"I'm excited to see Indiana once again stand behind our Hoosier families who want the ability to choose the best school that meets their child's needs regardless of their zip code. We're now on our way to having the best school choice program in the country," Huston said.

Other education-related components of the final budget plan include fully funding the governor's call to eliminate student textbook fees, more money for capital projects and annual operating costs at Indiana colleges and universities, and increased state funding for programs focused on special-needs and low-income students, career training, non-English speakers, adult learners and teacher training.

Concerning taxes, the budget eliminates the various revenue triggers from the 2022 income tax cut law and simply reduces the 3.15% state income tax rate to 3.05% on Jan. 1, 2024, 3% on Jan. 1, 2025, 2.95% on Jan. 1, 2026, and 2.9% on Jan. 1, 2027.

Altogether, those reductions will enable Hoosiers to keep $360 million of their money during the two-year budget period, and a total of $1.4 billion through 2030.

The new budget includes an additional $70 million in various other tax cuts, though it also continues hiking Indiana's 33 cents per gallon gasoline tax by 1 cent per gallon each year through 2027.

Notwithstanding the revenue reductions, the budget spends approximately $1.4 billion less than the state is expected to take in during the two-year period, maintains about $2.7 billion in reserves, fully funds Indiana's Medicaid program and pension obligations, deposits an extra $1 billion in the state pension fund, expands eligibility for prekindergarten programs, boosts funding for family-assistance programs in connection with the state's near-total abortion ban, and doubles support for local food banks.

The plan also authorizes $800 million in improvements to state prisons — primarily for the Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County; provides $650 million to incentivize business development through the Indiana Economic Development Corp.; allocates $500 million for a second round of READI quality-of-place grants to local communities; deploys $150 million toward deferred maintenance at state facilities; and spends $30 million on trails, $10 million on land conservation and $2 million on veteran suicide prevention.

In addition to the Westville prison reconstruction project, Northwest Indiana is due to receive $22 million for new Indiana Department of Transportation salt buildings in Gary and Roselawn; $5 million for upgrades at the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Hobart; access to $26 million in statewide airport improvement grants; $2.4 million to modernize a National Guard facility in LaPorte; and $1 million for a study of Lake Michigan beach erosion.

"This budget...supports our long-term goals of maintaining Indiana's low-cost, reliable business environment and positions us well to attract some major investments in the coming years," said Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville.

At the same time, the budget allocates just $225 million over two years to improve local public health agencies as envisioned by Senate Bill 4, sponsored by state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso. That's well short of the governor's call for $347 million in state spending to transform Indiana's post-pandemic public health services.

It likewise appropriates just $50 million a year for expanded mental health programs outlined in Senate Enrolled Act 1, instead of the $130 million advocates said is needed.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, the top Democratic lawmaker on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he considers the budget "a missed opportunity to do more to fully support Hoosiers and Indiana."

"Though funding was increased for mental health, both mental and public health continue to be underfunded in this budget, which will result in the continued exacerbation of health issues for Hoosiers. I advocated for raising the cigarette tax to provide an ongoing revenue source for Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 4. That proposal was rejected," Melton said.

"Unfortunately, the decision to expand the school voucher program means taxpayers are subsidizing families making up to $220,000 by paying private school tuition for their children, despite the fact that over half of those families were already paying private school tuition on their own. This money grab will siphon $500 million over the biennium from public schools, where 90% of children attend school," he added.

The final vote on the budget in each chamber typically follows political party lines, with every Republican lawmaker supporting the spending plan, and every Democratic lawmaker opposed.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores