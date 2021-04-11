 Skip to main content
Financial assistance available for struggling Lake County renters
Lake County renters struggling to pay their landlord or utility bills due to COVID-19 can now apply online at LakeCountyIN.care for up to 12 months of financial assistance to cover those costs.

To be eligible, a Lake County renter household must include one or more individuals who meet the following criteria:

  • Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.
  • Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
  • Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income.

Eligible renters living outside Lake County also can apply for assistance at IndianaHousingNow.org, or by calling 211.

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

