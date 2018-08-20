MICHIGAN CITY — Fire Marshal Kyle Kazmierczak has threatened to shutter Calumet Pallet’s Ohio Street plant until safety conditions there improve.
The plant doesn’t comply with National Fire Protection Association standards, and there are life-threatening conditions that haven’t been addressed despite repeated orders to address them, Kazmierczak told the city’s Board of Works on Monday.
The board denied Calumet Pallet’s appeal and affirmed Kazmierczak’s authority to have utilities shut off if the company doesn’t show progress in bringing the plant into compliance with city standards.
Kazmierczak showed the board aerial footage, filed using a nearby fire department’s drone, of what he called an overabundance of pallets and debris at the 13-acre site.
The site is nearly 75 percent full of pallets and debris, he said.
“There is no ability to get into that site safely,” Kazmierczak said.
“Our vehicles would not make that terrain as there are numerous ruts” as well as banding straps and broken pallets strewn about, he said.
Doorways that are supposed to be emergency exits have debris blocking entry on the outside or vehicles parked in front of them on the inside, Kazmierczak said.
Pallets have been stacked more than 15 feet high, violating the fire marshal’s order, he said.
Two propane tanks were out in the open, and three gas cans weren't in a safe cabinet, Kazmierczak said.
A new access gate was being blocked by two 53-foot trailers, he added.
Attorney Scott McClure, representing the manufacturer, acknowledged work needs to be done to bring the plant into compliance.
"We do have a substantial issue out on Ohio Street," he said.
But shutting off electrical service, as Kazmierczak has threatened, will make it difficult to do the remaining work, McClure said.
In addition, shutting off water and other utilities would mean the sprinklers and other safety equipment would no longer function, McClure said.
Two of the three fire hydrants have been repaired and are now working, and the sprinklers are now working and have been tested, McClure said.
The company is now dealing with conditions in the yard to make it safer. So far, the company has hauled close to 100 truckloads of mulch and debris from the site, he said.
The violations date back to fall 2015, Kazmierczak said.
On Feb. 12, the city issued a "stop work" order, but subsequent visits found repeated evidence of ongoing work at the plant, Kazmierczak said.
In addition, the fire department wasn't notified when the fire alarm was out of service, as the city requires.