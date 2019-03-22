HOBART — Demolition of the remainder of the historic Guyer building could take place in coming days, and the owner of the property hopes a separate structure on the same lot can be salvaged.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said the property owner has told the city he plans to begin razing the fire-damaged Guyer structure within the next 10 days.
Hobart Building Official Mike Hannigan said the owner is in the midst of obtaining additional bids for the work before deciding who will handle the demolition of the structure at Third and Center streets.
The building, which housed commercial and residential units, was significantly damaged in a massive fire in January.
The fire started in the Copper Penny Tanning Salon on the first floor of the building, which was established in 1897. The blaze caused part of the second floor and roof to collapse.
Days after the fire, the second floor of the building was torn down for safety because walls had shifted.
Hannigan said the upcoming demolition work will remove the remainder of the building down to the basement.
After clearing the debris, the basement walls will be left. Hannigan said the hole will be filled with sand and leveled off with black dirt before grass seed is planted.
It will remain that way until it's decided if a new facility will be constructed there.
The upcoming demolition work has been approved by the city's Historic Preservation Commission.
City Planner Sergio Mendoza said any changes to the facade of a building within Hobart's Historic District requires authorization by the panel.
Hannigan said the owner hopes a separate building on the same lot of the Guyer facility can be salvaged and renovated.
Hannigan the owner must provide a letter from a structural engineer indicating that facility, which also sustained some fire damage in the January blaze, is structurally sound. New building plans also are needed before the city will issue a permit for renovations.
The Guyer facility isn't the only location in downtown Hobart attracting attention.
Hannigan said a former jewelry store property on Main Street could soon be sold.
The potential owner continues to establish plans for the location and is examining the condition of a home that's also on the property.