DYER — The hunt is over. A location has been selected and approved for the future development of Dyer Fire Station 2.
During a recent meeting, the Town Council approved the station, currently located at 820 213th St., to be relocated east along 213th Street in Central Park near the Briar Ridge subdivision.
The 5-0 vote came after town officials began investigating the replacement of Fire Station No. 2 with a larger building in 2015.
The new building will be a six-bay station, offering both the fire and police departments and the parks department space and amenities, said Tom DeGiulio, Dyer Town Manager.
“The fire department needs more room and has simply outlived the station. It needs to be torn down,” DeGiulio said.
While DeGiulio said the location makes the most sense space and cost-wise for the town, not everyone is pleased with the decision.
Resident Sue Gifford said there are “a lot of very unhappy neighbors” who don’t want to the station near their homes in the local park.
“People here are shocked. That is not the way things like this should be,” Gifford said. “I have lived here from almost 30 years. I would not have bought this if I knew it would be right behind my house.”
That argument is one that DeGiulio said has been acknowledged, but finds to be unfounded.
“Complaints have not been on any basis other than, ‘I don’t want it in my backyard,’” he said, adding that other concerns have come up regarding storm drainage.
“We wouldn’t let anybody build anything that would negatively impact storm drainage on a neighbor's yard or a different subdivision. Why would we do that ourselves?”
When the research into replacing Fire Station No. 2 initially began, the plan was to have it built on the same property, DeGiulio said. But after further investigation, town officials found there would not be enough depth available on the property.
“The new building would have to be turned to a 45 degree angle to make it work, which not only would look ridiculous, but would put the egress and ingress of the station very close to Calumet Avenue. That’s very dangerous,” he said.
DeGiulio said having a fire station in a residential neighborhood or park is “not uncommon,” referencing surrounding communities like Munster, Schererville and Hammond that have similar set-ups.
“Why are we going to spend money on land when we already own the land at the park?” DeGiulio said. “With a few modifications, as we expand the park, it is suitable for that.”
Not only is Gifford upset with the relocation, but also with “the lack of information being shared by town officials.” She said no prior notice was made before the council met in February to vote on the station.
“There was nothing in advance and nothing after,” Gifford said. “It isn’t being done in a good manner.”
That’s why Gifford said the Dyer Town Council can expect protesters at its next meeting on Thursday.
“We want to get ahead of the curb before there’s any bulldozers out here,” she said.
DeGiulio said the design of the station is already underway and the goal is to have construction start this year.