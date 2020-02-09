Firefighters spray campaign cash at EC council to fight mayor

EAST CHICAGO — The mayor and the firefighters union remain at odds over a new labor contract.
Carla Morgan, an attorney for Mayor Anthony Copeland, said the mayor invited members of East Chicago Professional Firefighters Local 365 to the bargaining table recently.
She said the two sides met, but they were unable to come to a resolution of their difference over salary and working conditions. She said the mayor is open to another round of talks and “everything is on the table.”
The firefighters’ inability to reach an agreement with the mayor makes all the more important their overtures for the support of members of the East Chicago Common Council.
Council members have responded by voting three times in the past two months to pass an ordinance to roll back what firefighters and council members said is a punitive work schedule the mayor and his fire chief recently imposed on the rank and file.
Several council members providing firefighters that political backup against the mayor were elected last year with the help of those same firefighters’ campaign contributions.
Campaign finance reports for The New East Chicago Firefighters PAC (Political Action Committee) disclose its members donated $7,400 last spring to the election campaigns of seven current and former members of the Common Council.
They include:
1st District Councilwoman Monica Guzman Gonzalez, $500
2nd District Councilman Lenny Franciski, $500
4th District Councilwoman Stacy Dixon-Winfield, $1,500
5th District Councilman Robert Garcia, $1,200
Councilman-at large Kenny “Coach” Monroe, $1,200
Councilman-at large Emiliano Perez Jr., $1,300
Former Councilman-at large Richard Medina, $1,200
All received the firefighters' money within two weeks of the May 7 Democratic Party primary, and all but Medina won their contested races.
But Medina, as well as several past and present council members who didn’t receive financial support from the political arm of the union, passed an ordinance supporting the union work schedule demands and then voted to override the mayor’s veto of that ordinance.
The council now is fighting the mayor in Lake Superior Court on whether the mayor or the council have the final word on setting firefighters’ work hours.
The firefighters and the council members have said their alliance has nothing to do with the political receipts and expenditures that revolve around all elections in the country.
Guzman Gonzalez said campaign contributions have nothing to do with her decision.
“Yes, I did receive a campaign contribution and so did some of my (colleagues)," she said. "There were also some that didn’t receive any, however the consensus is that we all favor the same decision of not changing the firemen schedule.
“At this time I do not believe it to be a cost-saving measure, and I trust the facts that were presented by the state fire (union) official. Having been through two house fires, I want the firefighters to be well-rested when making split-second decisions on life-saving measures. The decision I made is simply the right choice for the firefighters as well as the citizens they protect."
Perez, who first sponsored the ordinance to return the firefighters to a schedule of 24 hours on duty and 48 hours off, said he was influenced not by last spring’s donation, but by his 24 years as a former city firefighter and fire chief.
Perez said the new rotation of making firefighters work first eight-hour morning shift, an eight-hour afternoon shift and then an eight-hour overnight shifts — with 24 hours off in between each shift — “breaks my heart.”
“There is no explanation. It is going to kill someone. This isn’t the Copeland I once supported,” Perez said.
Copeland has said he is fighting for city taxpayers to prevent an explosive backdraft of payroll increases the complement of 76 firefighters could run up under union contract demands on an annual fire department budget of $6 million, the mayor said.
The mayor has said firefighters' political activities are an obvious attempt to pack the Common Council with supporters.
The firefighters PAC also contributed $3,000 last spring to the mayor’s Democratic primary opponent, John Aguilera. Voters gave Copeland a victory over Aguilera and then re-elected him last fall to a new four-year term.
The firefighters said the mayor imposed the new swing shift to punish them for the direction of their candidate funding.
“The reason he is upset now is because the (firefighters) PAC didn’t support him (in 2019)," said Eddie Rivera, a city firefighter active in the union’s political action committees. "But the very first time he ran for mayor, our PAC put a lot of money into his election."
Campaign finance reports by the union’s PAC contributed $2,000 to the mayor’s 2011 campaign.
“The whole purpose of the PAC is actually not to gain political favors, but just get a seat at the table and listen to us," Rivera said.
“If you ask anybody who received our PAC money, not a single favor was asked in return. Even the people we didn’t give money to, like (Dwayne Tuss) Rancifer, wasn’t given PAC money because he was called out of town on an emergency when we did our candidate interviews for everyone, including the mayor. This is how it works for every election across the country.
“All the candidates had to do was come and explain your stance, and we decide who to support. Rancifer still reached out after he was elected, and we were able to sit down with him and explain things to him. He still offered us a seat at the table, that is all it is ever about."