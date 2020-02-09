Firefighters spray campaign cash at EC council to fight mayor

Guzman Gonzalez said campaign contributions have nothing to do with her decision.

“Yes, I did receive a campaign contribution and so did some of my (colleagues)," she said. "There were also some that didn’t receive any, however the consensus is that we all favor the same decision of not changing the firemen schedule.

“At this time I do not believe it to be a cost-saving measure, and I trust the facts that were presented by the state fire (union) official. Having been through two house fires, I want the firefighters to be well-rested when making split-second decisions on life-saving measures. The decision I made is simply the right choice for the firefighters as well as the citizens they protect."

Perez, who first sponsored the ordinance to return the firefighters to a schedule of 24 hours on duty and 48 hours off, said he was influenced not by last spring’s donation, but by his 24 years as a former city firefighter and fire chief.

Perez said the new rotation of making firefighters work first eight-hour morning shift, an eight-hour afternoon shift and then an eight-hour overnight shifts — with 24 hours off in between each shift — “breaks my heart.”

“There is no explanation. It is going to kill someone. This isn’t the Copeland I once supported,” Perez said.