First candidate comes forward for open Porter County commissioner seat
VALPARAISO — Former financial adviser Barb Regnitz has announced her intention to run in next year's election for Porter County commissioner.

"My goal in this race is to give back to the community that I love,” Regnitz said. "With my background in finance I am best suited to serve in this position. I will always guard our tax dollars and be a transparent voice for the people of Porter County. It is important that elected officials put constituents first and not special interests. I am running to put the citizens of Porter County first."

Regnitz, a Republican, said in her candidacy announcement Thursday that she has spent 16 years in information technology at Woolworth and then United Airlines as a software engineer. She went on to work 16 years as a financial adviser and certified financial planner starting with A.G. Edwards and ending with Raymond James.

Regnitz said she is an active member and board member of the Valparaiso Rotary Club and serves as treasurer for the Northwest Indiana SCORE chapter, which mentors small business owners.

"Porter County taxpayers deserve public officials who understand the real value of involving the community while forming partnerships with the public and businesses," she said. "All too often we see government officials who believe that they know best and have little to no appreciation for public engagement or the transparency that comes with involving the public. As county commissioner I will change that. I will always engage and listen to the citizens of Porter County."

Regnitz said she is married with a daughter and is a graduate of Purdue University with bachelor's degrees in math and German.

She is seeking to replace Commissioner Jeff Good, a fellow Republican, who has announced he will not be seeking a third term.

