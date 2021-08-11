First dog of Indiana now a 'Bionic Schnauzer' following surgery

The first dog of Indiana, Henry Holcomb, is taking a break from his popular social media postings (and squirrel chasing) after recently tearing the cruciate ligament in his back left leg.

The miniature schnauzer owned by Gov. Eric Holcomb and Janet Holcomb, Indiana's first lady, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he had surgery Monday at the Purdue Small Animal Hospital in West Lafayette to install a metal replacement for his torn ligament.

"I guess you can now call me the 'Bionic Schnauzer,'" Henry quipped.

The 10-year-old also underwent a laser treatment following his surgery where he got to sport "some cool dog-gles" to protect his eyes from the laser.

But Henry was quick to assure his tens of thousands of @FirstDogHenry friends and fans: "There is no need for any of you to worry … they didn't remove any of my funny bones."

Nevertheless, Henry said he needs to get a lot of rest (along with treats and scratchies) in the weeks ahead to recover, and both Hoosiers and the numerous squirrels living outside the Governor's Residence will have to get along without him for the time being.

"I will be back — better than ever," Henry promised.