First dog of Indiana now a 'Bionic Schnauzer' following surgery

The first dog of Indiana, Henry Holcomb, is taking a break from his popular social media postings (and squirrel chasing) after recently tearing the cruciate ligament in his back left leg.
The miniature schnauzer owned by Gov. Eric Holcomb and Janet Holcomb, Indiana's first lady, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he had surgery Monday at the Purdue Small Animal Hospital in West Lafayette to install a metal replacement for his torn ligament.
"I guess you can now call me the 'Bionic Schnauzer,'" Henry quipped.
The 10-year-old also underwent a laser treatment following his surgery where he got to sport "some cool dog-gles" to protect his eyes from the laser.
But Henry was quick to assure his tens of thousands of @FirstDogHenry friends and fans: "There is no need for any of you to worry … they didn't remove any of my funny bones."
Nevertheless, Henry said he needs to get a lot of rest (along with treats and scratchies) in the weeks ahead to recover, and both Hoosiers and the numerous squirrels living outside the Governor's Residence will have to get along without him for the time being.
"I will be back — better than ever," Henry promised.
The first dog won't be alone during his recovery. In addition to "Mom" and "Dad," a.k.a. Janet and Eric Holcomb, Henry has four chicken "sisters" who live in a coop, complete with miniature chandelier, outside the Governor's Residence.
In addition, Henry hinted the Hoosier State also may now have a first kitten. But neither he, nor the governor's office, would immediately confirm the meows.
"I have asked the newest member of the Holcomb family to post for me while I'm down," Henry said. "I was hesitant to let her have access to my accounts, but she is very purr-suasive."
Gallery: 'First Dog' Henry Holcomb coaches rescue pup Pistachio in preparation for Puppy Bowl XV
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb and Pistachio
Henry Holcomb Tweets
Here are some our favorite tweets from Henry Holcomb. Follow Indiana's First Dog at twitter.com/FirstDogHenry.