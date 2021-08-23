 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First dog of Indiana recovering well following ligament surgery
alert urgent

First dog of Indiana recovering well following ligament surgery

The first dog of Indiana is on the mend.

Henry Holcomb, the miniature schnauzer owned by Gov. Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb — also known as "Dad" and "Mom" — returned to his popular social media accounts Monday to update Hoosiers on his recovery from surgery to repair a torn ligament.

"I've been feeling really good — like a little too good," Henry said. "I try to run and jump but my parents tell me I can't be doing that yet. They make me rest even when I don't feel like it."

Henry also said he visited the veterinarian for a post-operative check of his metal replacement ligament that Henry previously said turned him into a "bionic schnauzer."

"They said everything looks great and I'm healing nicely," Henry said. "But I'm still mad I had to go in the first place, which is why I had to sit with my back to (Mom) the whole ride home."

The 10-year-old dog — who the governor's office insists writes his own tweets — announced almost two weeks ago he would be taking a temporary break from his @FirstDogHenry social media accounts (and squirrel chasing) to recover following surgery.

Topper, the new first cat of Indiana, has been filling in for Henry.

She even posted a photo of herself last week reading a news article on nwi.com about her debut at the Governor's Residence.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts