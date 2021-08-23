First dog of Indiana recovering well following ligament surgery

The first dog of Indiana is on the mend.

Henry Holcomb, the miniature schnauzer owned by Gov. Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb — also known as "Dad" and "Mom" — returned to his popular social media accounts Monday to update Hoosiers on his recovery from surgery to repair a torn ligament.

"I've been feeling really good — like a little too good," Henry said. "I try to run and jump but my parents tell me I can't be doing that yet. They make me rest even when I don't feel like it."

Henry also said he visited the veterinarian for a post-operative check of his metal replacement ligament that Henry previously said turned him into a "bionic schnauzer."

"They said everything looks great and I'm healing nicely," Henry said. "But I'm still mad I had to go in the first place, which is why I had to sit with my back to (Mom) the whole ride home."

The 10-year-old dog — who the governor's office insists writes his own tweets — announced almost two weeks ago he would be taking a temporary break from his @FirstDogHenry social media accounts (and squirrel chasing) to recover following surgery.

Topper, the new first cat of Indiana, has been filling in for Henry.