If wars of the future are fought by soldiers operating on digital battlefields instead of with boots on the ground, the Hoosier State will be ready.
Gov. Eric Holcomb recently announced Indiana has been selected by the Army National Guard to be home to the country's newest National Guard cyber battalion and the first in the Midwest.
According to the governor's office, approximately 100 soldiers of the 127th Cyber Protection Battalion will be trained in cyber security and cyber warfare at the U.S. Department of Defense's only live, full-scale cyber range at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Jennings County, about 75 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
The center is known for its realistic simulations with live environments for cyber and electronic warfare testing and training. Soldiers also will receive training at the Ivy Tech Community College Cyber Academy at Muscatatuck.
"Warfare is becoming increasingly digital and it's an honor for Indiana to be home to those who protect our country from computer-generated threats," said Holcomb, a U.S. Navy veteran.
"With our National Guard's current cyber resources and Indiana's top-notch academic institutions, our state is a natural fit for one of the country's first cyber battalions."
The Hoosier battalion will serve under the Army National Guard's 91st Cyber Brigade, established in Virginia in 2016. It also has two battalions based in Virginia and one each in South Carolina and Massachusetts.
Indiana Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles said he's excited by the opportunities associated with stationing a cyber battalion in the Indiana National Guard.
"Indiana is well suited to build and generate mission readiness with this critical force structure," Lyles said.
Most National Guard members serve part-time while maintaining civilian careers. Indiana cyber battalion soldiers are expected to be in high demand by companies seeking cyber security expertise.