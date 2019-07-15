CROWN POINT — The city’s popular skate park will be getting some upgrades thanks to a recent vote by the Board of Works.
Greg Falkowski, Crown Point chief of staff, said the park is “aging and need of repair and upgrades.” The skate park, located just north of the Sparta Dome, opened in 2000.
“A couple years ago when we did our assessment of our park system, we identified a few areas in the city that had deficiencies as the population grew. One of the areas is the skate park,” Falkowski said.
The free skate park currently features ramps for riders to bike, scooter or skateboard on.
After talking with other communities that have skate parks, including Peru and Noblesville, Falkowski proposed a partnership between the city and Hunger Skateparks, a Bloomington-based design and construction firm.
Hunger Skateparks would provide consulting on the design and build of the skate park, put together renderings based on input from local skateboarders/riders and organize community meetings to present project plans. The firm also provides assistance in attracting bids for construction.
The board approved for $9,000 to be taken from Park Department funds to pay for the project partnership.
Mayor David Uran said this was the “first step” taken by the city in identifying the needs of the community and the costs to upgrade the park.
“(The skate park) is popular all year-round. Twelve months out of the year there are kids out there using it,” Uran said.
If the process goes according to schedule outlined by Hunger Skateparks, construction could begin on the skate park in the spring.