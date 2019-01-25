Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter commissioners provide update on election investigation, information on election process

Porter County residents converged in November on the Porter County Administration Center to voice their protest against the vote counting of the Nov. 6 general election. 

 John J. Watkins, The Times

INDIANAPOLIS — A bipartisan plan to reform Porter County election administration easily cleared its first hurdle Thursday when the House Elections Committee voted 11 to 0 to advance the legislation to the full chamber.

House Bill 1217 seeks to prevent a repeat of November's polling place staffing and vote tabulation fiascos by having a dedicated office to administer elections in Porter County, instead of bundling it with the other duties of the circuit court clerk.

Under the plan, the clerk would appoint a director and assistant director, who must belong to different political parties, to oversee day-to-day operations at a new board of elections and registration.

Those director appointments, and any employees subsequently hired by the directors on equal-party basis, would be subject to bipartisan approval by a five-person election board composed of two Democrats and two Republicans, chosen by each party's county chairman; as well as the county clerk.

The measure also prohibits nepotism in direct appointments to election board positions, and requires Porter County absentee ballots be counted in a central location, instead of being delivered to polling places on Election Day.

State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, a co-sponsor of the proposal along with state Reps. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, and Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, said he was glad to see it win unanimous committee approval.

"I think it might be a good model for the state, because it requires bipartisanship to get things done," Soliday said.

The legislation will now be eligible for amendment by any member of the Republican-controlled House.

The House also could vote next week to approve the plan and send it to the Republican-controlled Senate.

