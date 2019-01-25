INDIANAPOLIS — A bipartisan plan to reform Porter County election administration easily cleared its first hurdle Thursday when the House Elections Committee voted 11 to 0 to advance the legislation to the full chamber.
House Bill 1217 seeks to prevent a repeat of November's polling place staffing and vote tabulation fiascos by having a dedicated office to administer elections in Porter County, instead of bundling it with the other duties of the circuit court clerk.
Under the plan, the clerk would appoint a director and assistant director, who must belong to different political parties, to oversee day-to-day operations at a new board of elections and registration.
Those director appointments, and any employees subsequently hired by the directors on equal-party basis, would be subject to bipartisan approval by a five-person election board composed of two Democrats and two Republicans, chosen by each party's county chairman; as well as the county clerk.
The measure also prohibits nepotism in direct appointments to election board positions, and requires Porter County absentee ballots be counted in a central location, instead of being delivered to polling places on Election Day.
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, a co-sponsor of the proposal along with state Reps. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, and Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, said he was glad to see it win unanimous committee approval.
"I think it might be a good model for the state, because it requires bipartisanship to get things done," Soliday said.
The legislation will now be eligible for amendment by any member of the Republican-controlled House.
The House also could vote next week to approve the plan and send it to the Republican-controlled Senate.