Fiscal responsiblity Portage mayor's top priority

A judge recently granted Snyder a retrial on the bribery charge from March 23 to April 27. Snyder has not yet been sentenced.

Lynch introduced and thanked many of her staff and department heads.

"We will stay focused and diligent on the task before us," Lynch said.

Lynch said the new Board of Public Works is totally aware of how severe the city's financial situation is.

"They are not a rubber stamp of the mayor. They are doing a great job. ... We will move forward and remain transparent and accountable," Lynch said.

As new mayor, Lynch said she has reached out to the School City of Portage to form a renewed partnership so important for the city's children.

"Portage police are back in the school and we are working hard to build and rebuild our relationship in the schools," Lynch said.

Lynch said she is also reaching out to township officials as well as officials from Nothwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, and the Port of Burns Harbor.

She also reminded those in the audience the importance of the U.S. Census taking place this year.