Fiscal responsiblity Portage mayor's top priority

PORTAGE — Mayor Sue Lynch didn't mince words about the city's strained budget in her first State of the City address on Thursday.
"Financially we have enormous problems. There's no wiggle room," Lynch said.
Portage Chamber of Commerce members packed the Woodland Park Community Room to hear Lynch speak. She told of her strategy to return the city's budget to a sound state where all worthy projects could be financed.
"When I took oath as mayor, I promised to be fiscally responsible and it will be my No. 1 priority," Lynch said.
Lynch, who was sworn in as new mayor in early January, reiterated, in part, some of the same points upon which she had campaigned including bringing back to the city fiscal responsibility, honesty, integrity and transparency.
Lynch, a Democrat and former city council president, defeated Republican John Cannon in November in the mayoral race.
Cannon was on the city council when appointed mayor in March of last year to serve out the term of former Mayor James Snyder after his convictions for bribery and obstructing the IRS.
The convictions stemmed from a $13,000 kickback related to the city’s purchase of five garbage trucks and Snyder owing tens of thousands of dollars in personal funds to the IRS after being caught hiding some of his assets.
A judge recently granted Snyder a retrial on the bribery charge from March 23 to April 27. Snyder has not yet been sentenced.
Lynch introduced and thanked many of her staff and department heads.
"We will stay focused and diligent on the task before us," Lynch said.
Lynch said the new Board of Public Works is totally aware of how severe the city's financial situation is.
"They are not a rubber stamp of the mayor. They are doing a great job. ... We will move forward and remain transparent and accountable," Lynch said.
As new mayor, Lynch said she has reached out to the School City of Portage to form a renewed partnership so important for the city's children.
"Portage police are back in the school and we are working hard to build and rebuild our relationship in the schools," Lynch said.
Lynch said she is also reaching out to township officials as well as officials from Nothwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, and the Port of Burns Harbor.
She also reminded those in the audience the importance of the U.S. Census taking place this year.
"It's important for every man, woman and child to be counted or we lose dollars," Lynch said.