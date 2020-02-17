You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fish kill in Porter County likely due to natural causes, Indiana DNR says
alert urgent

Fish kill in Porter County likely due to natural causes, Indiana DNR says

{{featured_button_text}}
Shad

The "couple hundred" dead shad discovered Sunday in the East Branch of the Little Calumet River in Portage likely died of natural causes, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

 US Fish and Wildlife Service

PORTAGE — State officials believe the dead fish discovered Sunday near a marina along the East Branch of the Little Calumet River died of natural causes.

James Brindle, Indiana Department of Natural Resources communications director, confirmed Monday that "a couple hundred" dead shad were spotted by Miller's Westerman's Marina in Portage.

Brindle said all indications are the fish deaths were "a natural event."

Shad appears to be the only fish species affected, and no other negative effects on wildlife — including birds eating the shad — have been observed, Brindle said.

According to the DNR, shad die-offs are common in Indiana winters, especially when the temperature suddenly drops from the 30s and 40s to well below freezing — as it did last week in Northwest Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is expected to conclusively determine the cause of the Portage fish kill in coming days.

How much do Porter County officials get paid?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts