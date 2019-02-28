INDIANAPOLIS — Three state representatives and two state senators serving northern Lake County are hosting a town hall meeting Saturday to update their constituents on Statehouse action at the midpoint of this year's legislative session.
The free event is scheduled for noon Region time at the Glen Theatre, 20 W. Ridge Road, Gary.
Participating lawmakers are state Reps. Vernon Smith, D-Gary; Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary; and Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago; and state Sens. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.
"This event will provide an opportunity for my constituents to share with me and my co-hosts the issues that are important to them and their families," Smith said. "I look forward to our conversation at the Glen Theatre."