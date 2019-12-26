VALPARAISO — A 33-year-old woman evaded police in the attic of a home on Christmas Eve before crashing through the ceiling and going to jail on drug charges and two warrants.
Porter County police said they went to the home in the 200 block of Burlington Beach Road around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to serve an arrest warrant on Lauren Samocki and could hear someone crawling around in the attic.
After hearing a woman's voice from the attic say, "Let me in," police said she began talking to them through a vent pipe on the side of the house.
"The female made absolutely no sense and was rambling about various topics," police said. "She advised that she was hiding from subjects who burglarized her house after they tunneled in through a secret tunnel."
The female, who was later identified as Samocki, further claimed the wood in the house moved and that police needed to turn on the furnace so she could leave the attic, police said.
Police, who were unable to convince her to leave the attic and were unable to find an attic entrance that led to her, said they cut a hole in the ceiling. An officer spotted Samocki "army-crawling through the insulation," at which time she attempted to run and crashed through the ceiling to the living room below.
After initially claiming she had been battered by a boyfriend, Samocki reportedly admitted to police she hid in the attic because she knew she was wanted by police, officers allege.
After being cleared medically, Samocki was taken to jail where a body cavity search revealed a plastic glove containing pills identified as Xanax, police said. A bag that fell out of the police car when Samocki exited contained methamphetamine, according to police.
Samocki faces a felony count of possessing a narcotic drug and a misdemeanor charge of possessing a controlled substance, in addition to warrants from Porter and Elkhart counties.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.