An unexpectedly rosy state revenue forecast will give Hoosier lawmakers considerable room to maneuver in the days ahead as they drive the next two-year Indiana budget plan toward the finish line.

Projections presented Wednesday to the State Budget Committee show Indiana will collect $1.5 billion more in General Fund tax revenue over the next 26 months compared to the December 2022 estimates legislators have been using to craft House Bill 1001.

Approximately $390 million of the new money is due to come in during the current budget year that runs through June 30. But the bulk of the additional resources, or $1.1 billion, will be available to spend during the 2024 and 2025 state budget years, along with any surplus from 2023.

The boost in the state revenue forecast is based on data showing continued economic growth, albeit slower than recent years, will increase Hoosier wages, spending and corporate earnings, and produce corresponding gains in state sales and income tax receipts.

The prior forecast anticipated a steeper economic slowdown, or even a recession, and barely inflation-level gains in state tax collections.

State Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, welcomed the higher revenue projections, even if it means he's about to get innumerable phone calls and text messages from lawmakers seeking funding for their pet projects.

"It always makes our job harder when there's more money because there's more people asking (for it)," Mishler said. "But I'd rather be in that position than some of these other states that don't have those opportunities."

Mishler said he anticipates the Senate will put some of the extra money into the community mental health programs envisioned in Senate Bill 1.

Though he's not sure senators will go along with the governor's request for additional public health spending in Senate Bill 4, sponsored by state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, beyond the levels the Senate approved Tuesday in its version of the budget legislation.

State Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said House Republicans are eager to use the extra cash to help Hoosiers facing soaring property taxes due to big jumps in the value of their homes, along with speeding up implementation of the conditional state income tax rate cuts that lawmakers enacted last year.

Both GOP budget chiefs said education funding, particularly the massive expansion of private school vouchers in the House budget that failed to advance in the Senate, also will be a major factor in the final budget negotiations.

At the same time, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is hopeful some of his budget priorities that were dialed back by the Legislature, including local public health programs, eliminating student textbook fees, and Next Level Trails, now will be fully funded using the additional projected revenue.

"As we head down the final stretch, no state is better positioned than Indiana to capitalize on our successes and growth strategy in years to come. I’ll continue working closely with Senator Bray, Speaker Huston, fiscal leaders and all members of the General Assembly to finalize a budget that is fiscally responsible and helps improve the quality of life for all Hoosier citizens, taxpayers and their families," Holcomb said.

Statehouse Democrats, meanwhile, view the extra cash as an opportunity to truly invest in the education and quality of life of all Hoosiers, instead of simply hoarding the money as in years past.

"I hope this forecast will reassure our Legislature that we have the means to deliver a more robust budget that adequately invests in both education and the health and welfare of Indiana residents," said state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

State Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, said Indiana should use its additional budget resources to better position the state and it's people for the long-term, instead of using it for barely noticeable tax cuts, school voucher expansion, giveaways to big business, or merely squirreling it away.

"Let's get back to doing what Indiana does best — supporting our great colleges, universities and schools. We can lower tuition, help families and limit student debt," Delaney said.

Even before the new revenue forecast, both the House and Senate budget plans spent less than Indiana was projected to collect in tax revenue during the biennium and maintained multibillion dollar reserve balances equal to about 15% of the next year's total spending.

Ultimately, the budget must be approved with identical language by the House and Senate prior to the General Assembly's April 29 statutory adjournment deadline to go to the governor to be signed into law.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores