GARY — An ex-Lake County deputy prosecutor with a law enforcement career spanning nine years has announced a run for Gary City Council.
James Dillon, a lifelong Gary resident, told The Times he wants to see a more robust, engaged council with a critical eye toward economic development and contract hires, and spending plans brought by the city administration.
The 35-year-old is joining a crowded race of candidates, all vying for three at-large Gary City Council seats. As of Jan. 29, 11 people had filed paperwork to get their names on the May 7 primary ballot.
Dillon said he believes one of his most high-profile opponents, Jamal Washington, should step away from politics with his recent arrest on allegations of domestic abuse.
"Jamal will have his day in court. If he's innocent, if he's guilty, I don't know. He's had three of these incidents in the past few years, that we know about ... Clearly, there are issues he needs to deal with. And because it's so public, it would be best for everybody, and for the city of Gary, if he steps back and deals with these issues," he said.
Dillon said he left his job at Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter’s office last month to pursue public office after working there four years as deputy prosecutor. During his time there, Dillon had a hand in a number of high-profile cases, including the prosecution of James Hill, 55, of Gary, for the 1980 murder of off-duty Hammond cop Lawrence "Larry" Pucalik.
Prior to that, he also worked as a patrol officer at Valparaiso University, climbing the ranks to shift supervisor and lieutenant over a 7-year-period. He also worked as a Gary patrol officer from 2008 to 2009.
Dillon, who owns a home with his wife and three children in the city’s Midtown section, said he decided to run for City Council after his 10-year-old son asked him one day: “Why are there so many abandoned buildings in our neighborhood?"
“And I’ve always heard other people comment on what other communities have, and they ask why doesn’t Gary have that? And that got me asking ‘Why not Gary?’ So this is where I want to be, and I want a seat at the table,” he said.
He said he wants to see companies like U.S. Steel and Alliance Steel — both of which pledged significant investments this past year in exchange for tax breaks — partner with the city to finance the building of more single-family homes and encourage workers to live in Gary.
Citing fiscal mismanagement in various departments, Dillon said the council needs to take a more active role in holding people accountable.
“Don’t expect me to trust your investigation; let me do my own investigation. Don’t expect me to approve a budget unless you can prove to me that (internal controls) are being followed,” he said.
Dillon said while the city saw a drop in shootings and homicides last year, it’s “no secret” the city still has a crime problem, exacerbated by the countless abandoned, blighted homes and the high jobless rates. However, the city still accounted for about 58 percent of all homicides in Lake County last year.
He said disagrees with the administration’s decision to propose roughly $2 million in budget cuts this year from its police and fire departments as part of the cash-strapped city’s long-term financial recovery plan.