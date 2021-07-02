Former Crown Point Republican Party chairman remembered as 'fixture of the community'

"He was just always honest, and always upbeat, and always would do the right thing, even though it wasn't necessarily the easiest thing to do," Myers said. "He got along with everybody, and everybody looked up to him because of that."

Myers added: "It was always nice to talk to Moos because he told you what he thought, but he was never abrasive about it and always positive about things. We need more of those kind of people in politics, I think."

About two weeks ago, Myers visited Moos in the hospital, who even then maintained his positive attitude.

"As I was leaving I said, 'You know John, we did some great things during that 2003/2004 time frame,'" Myers said.

"He said, 'Jonny, we still got more to do.' That just tells you his positive attitude. Here he was, near death at the time, and is just like, 'No, we still have more work to do, and we'll get on it as soon as I get out of here.'"