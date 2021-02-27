Former East Chicago councilman selected as new city clerk

EAST CHICAGO — Former City Councilman Rich Medina emerged from a pool of five candidates to become the new city clerk after a caucus was conducted Saturday morning at the East Chicago Boys & Girls Club.
The caucus was necessary to fill the position vacated by former Clerk Adrian Santos, who last month was chosen at a separate caucus to become the new North Township trustee.
That position became available after former North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan was elected as Indiana's 1st District U.S. Representative.
Saturday's caucus was overseen by Lake County Democratic Central Committee Chairman James Wieser, who explained that only the 28 eligible East Chicago Democratic precinct committee members or proxies were eligible to vote and that 26 had signed in for the caucus.
Wieser said a majority of the 26 votes (14) would be needed for a candidate to be elected on first ballot, and Medina received exactly that amount.
School City of East Chicago Trustee Joel Rodriguez was the closest challenger, receiving five votes.
Also seeking the clerk's office were Juanita Segura, former state Sen. Samuel Smith Jr. and former East Chicago Councilwoman Benita White Arnold.
Each candidate took turns addressing the precinct committee members.
Following his election, Medina was sworn into office by Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott and expressed his gratitude to the committee.
"I really appreciate you putting your full confidence in me," Medina said.
A 1978 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School, Medina has a long history of service to the city.
In addition to his 16 years on the city council, Medina was an East Chicago policeman for 24 years and a city fireman for three and a half years.
He said he believes the committee recognized and rewarded him for his track record.
"I've invested my whole adult life in politics and in serving the community," Medina said.
He explained that the city clerk is the records keeper for the city and said he brings with him an ability to work with people.
Medina will serve out the almost three years that remained in Santos' term and said he will "more than likely" run when the position comes up for election again in 2023.
Santos was present at Saturday's caucus and said there will be a smooth transition in the clerk's office.
"The voters chose a very qualified person," Santos said. "Rich has been an elected official for many years. He's proven his leadership, so it was an absolutely good choice."