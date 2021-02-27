Former East Chicago councilman selected as new city clerk

Following his election, Medina was sworn into office by Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott and expressed his gratitude to the committee.

"I really appreciate you putting your full confidence in me," Medina said.

A 1978 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School, Medina has a long history of service to the city.

In addition to his 16 years on the city council, Medina was an East Chicago policeman for 24 years and a city fireman for three and a half years.

He said he believes the committee recognized and rewarded him for his track record.

"I've invested my whole adult life in politics and in serving the community," Medina said.

He explained that the city clerk is the records keeper for the city and said he brings with him an ability to work with people.

Medina will serve out the almost three years that remained in Santos' term and said he will "more than likely" run when the position comes up for election again in 2023.

Santos was present at Saturday's caucus and said there will be a smooth transition in the clerk's office.