INDIANAPOLIS — Former state Rep. Charlie Brown, D-Gary, this year may have traded his Indiana House seat for a spot on the Lake County Council, but he certainly is not forgotten at the Statehouse.
The Arc of Indiana, a disabilities advocacy organization, recently recognized Brown's 36 years of legislative service, including his chairmanship of the House Public Health Committee, by presenting Brown with the group's Lifetime Achievement Award.
Kim Dodson, The Arc of Indiana executive director, said Brown's work to establish the Healthy Indiana Plan helped ensure that affordable, accessible and high quality health care is available to all Indiana citizens.
"Rep. Brown championed numerous pieces of legislation to improve the health and quality of life of all Hoosiers, but specifically for those who have a disability or mental health diagnosis," Dodson said.
"He has been a tireless advocate for home- and community-based services, tobacco-cessation efforts and parity for mental health insurance," she said.
"We are honored to recognize Rep. Brown's positive impact on the health and well-being of Hoosiers with The Arc of Indiana's Lifetime Achievement Award."
The group also presented its Public Policy Award to state Rep. Bob Behning, R-Indianapolis, for ensuring that Indiana's new high school graduation requirements provide meaningful completion options for disabled students.