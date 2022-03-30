Former Hammond state senator honored for decades of public service

HAMMOND — Former state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, was honored by the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday for serving the people of Hammond in city and state government for more than 50 years.

Surrounded by business and community leaders Mrvan worked alongside, and in many cases who worked for him at some point during his tenure on the Hammond City Council or in the Indiana Senate, the retired lawmaker joked, "I wish I could do it for another 20 years."

"I've loved every minute of it. I've done a lot of good. I probably did a few bad things. But I can look anybody in the face and say I did an honest job," said Mrvan, after receiving a standing ovation from some 150 people attending the monthly chamber luncheon at Dynasty Banquets.

"I'm really moved by this. I see so many people I've known for a long time," he said.

Dave Ryan, executive director of the Lakeshore Chamber, thanked Mrvan on behalf of Northwest Indiana. Mrvan also was presented a flag flown over the U.S. Captiol by Mark Lopez, chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, the son of the former state senator.

"He is known as a man who has fought tirelessly and advocated for the citizens of his Senate district: the residents of Hammond and the surrounding communities, his Region, and the state. He is known as a man who stood for public education and organized labor, and for the most vulnerable in our society — and he did that for 52 years," Lopez said.

"But to his family, he is known as a husband and a father and a pa-pa to his grandchildren," Lopez said. "He is known as a man, who through his life's actions and his deeds, raising them in Hessville neighborhood of Hammond, led a life of exemplary accomplishment, of integrity, of character, of honesty, of respect, of compassion, and of love."

Mrvan, 88, retired from the Senate Jan. 11 with one year remaining in his term after intermittently missing portions of the 2019 and 2021 legislative sessions due to illness.

During his Senate tenure, from 1978 to 1995 and again from 1998 to 2022, Mrvan's Democratic Party never once was in the majority; a fact he said spurred him to find myriad ways of working with his Republican colleagues, even after they took his Senate seat away from him following a disputed election result in 1994.

"After I had been there a while I realized, what's the use of fighting? They're Republicans and I'm a Democrat. Some of my best friends are Republicans," Mrvan said.

Legislator panel

That spirit of pragmatic bipartisanship lives on among Democratic state representatives and senators currently representing Northwest Indiana at the Statehouse, including Mrvan's successor, state Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, as well as state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, and state Reps. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, and Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago.

During the luncheon, they said developing relationships with Republicans is the only way to have a meaningful impact in shaping new state laws, since Republicans enjoy supermajority status in both the House and Senate.

"Relationships equal resources," Harris said. "So if you're going to get anything passed, or in some cases we play defense and if you're going to get something stopped, it has to be through having relationships with members on the other side of the aisle.

"It's not about having an adversarial situation. It's about working with, talking to (and) having good communication with (them)."

The Region lawmakers said they were pleased to have stopped House Bill 1187 that would have ended the state takeover of the formerly cash-strapped Gary Community School Corp. in a way many Gary residents did not support by limiting local control.

As for measures Republicans enacted into law, Jackson said the tax cut plan in House Enrolled Act 1002 ignored important state needs, such as increasing financial assistance for senior citizens. While Randolph said the state banning transgender girls from girls' sports in elementary and high schools in House Enrolled Act 1041 is a "solution in search of problem," since there are no trans girls participating in girls' athletics in Indiana.

Griffin also said House Enrolled Act 1296, eliminating the requirement for adults age 18 and up to obtain a state permit to carry a handgun in public, will make Hoosiers less safe.

"All we were asking for was a screening process for people to carry a concealed weapon that's lethal and small and not visible. If I see you coming down the street with a long weapon, I know to run. I will do that too, asthmatic and all, I'll take my puff and run like crazy," Griffin said.

"I don't know to run from you if you have a concealed weapon. And, while I believe you have a right to have that, society also has to impinge on it a bit, and we do that with all the rights," Griffin said.

The Region lawmakers, and all members of the General Assembly, are due to return to the Statehouse May 24 to consider overriding Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's veto of the trans sports ban.

That measure originally was approved 66-30 in the House and 32-18 by the Senate. All Northwest Indiana Republican lawmakers supported the proposal, except state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, who joined all Region Democrats in opposing it.

It takes in Indiana only a simple majority — the same 50% plus one required to send legislation to the governor in the first place — for the General Assembly to override a gubernatorial veto and enact a measure into law notwithstanding his objections.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.