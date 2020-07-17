Former House speaker ending 34 years of public service to the Hoosier State

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, is ending his 34 years of public service to the state of Indiana on July 31.

Bosma announced Friday he's resigning from the House District 88 seat he's held since 1986. He stepped down as House speaker in March after leading the chamber for 12 years — the longest tenure in state history.

In a statement, Bosma said after more than a third of a century in state government, he's privileged to have many friendships, experiences and memories, and he remains optimistic about Indiana's future.

"We have made tremendous strides in nearly every category, from our enviable fiscal health to our top-ranked infrastructure and business climate," he said.

"While there is more work to do and new challenges ahead, Indiana is fortunate to have strong conservative leaders at the helm who can carry our momentum forward."

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said Bosma long will be remembered as a leader who shaped lasting, meaningful policies that made Indiana what it is today.