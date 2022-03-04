Former Indiana attorney general takes role at Washington, D.C. think tank

Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. is working with a Washington, D.C. think tank to promote free-market ideas.

The Republican recently was named senior fellow at the Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE), an organization founded by Star Parker that offers distressed communities constitutional and capitalistic solutions to poverty.

"As one of the nation's leading black voices, Curtis Hill is an exciting addition to our team," Parker said. "As an attorney general, he saw firsthand the damage that government dependence causes to black communities."

Hill's work at CURE is focused on developing a "charter city" that would, similar to charter schools, operate with minimal state or federal rules and regulations.

"Through this exciting collaboration, we will explore innovative municipal governance models that encourage private investment in our urban centers," Hill said.

"We aim to identify strategies for restoring economic vitality to distressed communities that have suffered through extended failed policies and bureaucratic inaction," he said.

Hill served as attorney general from 2017 to 2020. He was denied the opportunity to compete for a second term after being defeated at the 2020 Republican State Convention by Todd Rokita, a Munster native, for the GOP attorney general nomination.

Records show Hill's political star dimmed considerably after he was accused of drunkenly groping four women, including a Northwest Indiana lawmaker, at an Indianapolis bar during a party celebrating the adjournment of the 2018 General Assembly.

Hill repeatedly denied any misconduct in connection with the incident, and a special prosecutor opted not to file charges against Hill.

However, the Indiana Supreme Court took the unprecedented step of suspending Hill's law license for 30 days in May 2020 after the five Republican-appointed justices unanimously concluded Hill's multiple acts of misdemeanor battery violated the Professional Conduct Rules for Hoosier attorneys.

