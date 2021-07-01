Former Indiana first lady Pat Whitcomb dies at 91

The woman who served as first lady of Indiana from 1969 to 1973 alongside Republican Gov. Ed Whitcomb has died.

Patricia "Pat" Whitcomb died June 27 in Seymour, Indiana, according to an announcement by her family. She was 91.

The St. Louis native met the future governor while she was working as a model at an Indianapolis department store after graduating from Ward Belmont College in Nashville, Tennessee.

She helped her husband build his law career, his political base, and was responsible for getting his first book published — all while raising five children.

Before, during and after Ed's single term as Indiana's chief executive he and Pat traveled to all 92 Indiana counties and countries around the world.

To ensure she could engage with people everywhere she went, Pat learned courtesy phrases in Spanish, Portuguese, French, Japanese, Tagalog and German.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb described Pat as a first lady who served Hoosiers "with honor and grace."

"I loved that she learned how to greet people in many different languages so she could communicate with the world, as she loved meeting new people from all corners — always defining our signature 'Hoosier Hospitality,'" Holcomb said.