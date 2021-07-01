 Skip to main content
Former Indiana first lady Pat Whitcomb dies at 91
alert urgent

Patricia Whitcomb

Patricia "Pat" Whitcomb was Indiana first lady from 1969 to 1973. She died June 27 at age 91.

 Provided

The woman who served as first lady of Indiana from 1969 to 1973 alongside Republican Gov. Ed Whitcomb has died.

Patricia "Pat" Whitcomb died June 27 in Seymour, Indiana, according to an announcement by her family. She was 91.

The St. Louis native met the future governor while she was working as a model at an Indianapolis department store after graduating from Ward Belmont College in Nashville, Tennessee.

She helped her husband build his law career, his political base, and was responsible for getting his first book published — all while raising five children.

Before, during and after Ed's single term as Indiana's chief executive he and Pat traveled to all 92 Indiana counties and countries around the world.

To ensure she could engage with people everywhere she went, Pat learned courtesy phrases in Spanish, Portuguese, French, Japanese, Tagalog and German.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb described Pat as a first lady who served Hoosiers "with honor and grace."

"I loved that she learned how to greet people in many different languages so she could communicate with the world, as she loved meeting new people from all corners — always defining our signature 'Hoosier Hospitality,'" Holcomb said.

"Janet and I extend our condolences to the Whitcomb family."

Holcomb has ordered all flags in the state to fly at half-staff in Whitcomb's memory until sunset July 12.

