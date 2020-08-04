Former Indiana governor buried at Notre Dame

A priest sprinkles holy water on the flag-draped casket of former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan Tuesday prior to Kernan's burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of the University of Notre Dame in South Bend.
Provided photo
Former Gov. Joseph Kernan talks after his official portrait was unveiled at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Friday, Oct. 28, 2005.
Former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan was buried Tuesday at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.
The state's most recent Democratic chief executive, and the former three-term mayor of South Bend, was laid to rest at his alma mater following a private ceremony attended by family.
In a statement, the Kernan family said it wanted to thank "the thousands of people nationwide who have shared their love, their memories of Joe, and their kindness during this heartbreaking time."
The family asked that memorial contributions be made to the Veterans Fund at Notre Dame through giving.nd.edu.
Kernan, 74, died Aug. 29 at a South Bend health care facility. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease several years ago and had lost the ability to speak.
While Kernan's tenure as governor lasted just 16 months, he was widely praised for guiding the state amid an economic recession after ascending from the lieutenant governor's office following the Sept. 13, 2003 death of Gov. Frank O'Bannon from a stroke.
