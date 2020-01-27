Former Indiana House leader ending half-century of public service

A lawmaker who has represented South Bend in the Indiana House for nearly a quarter of Indiana's 204-year history will not seek reelection this year.

State Rep. Pat Bauer, D-South Bend, announced Monday he plans to end his lifetime of public service after 50 years in the House — the longest tenure of any Hoosier lawmaker at the state or federal level.

Bauer was House speaker during the 2003 and 2004 sessions, and again from 2007 to 2010. He also spent four years as Democratic leader while the party was in the chamber's minority.

In addition, Bauer led the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee for 12 years, overseeing the passage of six state spending plans.

"It has been an honor to serve the people of St. Joseph County in the state Legislature," Bauer said. "What I will clearly miss the most is the interaction with all of the local residents who have been so kind and helpful through the years."

"By working together, I truly believe we have made St. Joseph County, and Indiana, a better place to live."

