Former Indiana senator confirmed as U.S. ambassador to Vatican

The U.S. Senate unanimously approved Thursday the nomination of former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., to serve as U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, the tiny European city-state that's home to Pope Francis and global headquarters for the Roman Catholic Church.

In his new role, the University of Notre Dame graduate plans to ensure the safety and security of Americans in the embassy and at the Vatican, while also working to promote peace and the release of political prisoners alongside the Vatican and Catholic organizations.

Donnelly has said as ambassador he will "bring the same public service ethic, collaborative mindset and focus on delivering for the American people that defined my time in Congress to the task of expanding and deepening our partnership with the Holy See."

Records show Donnelly is the first Vatican ambassador to be appointed by a Catholic American president, Democrat Joe Biden, because the United States did not have diplomatic relations with the Holy See during the tenure of the nation's first Catholic president, Democrat John F. Kennedy (1961-63).