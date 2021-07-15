Former Indiana state representative dies at 38

Former state Rep. Dan Forestal, D-Indianapolis, was found dead Wednesday in an Indianapolis hotel room. He was 38.

The Marion County Coroner's Office confirmed Forestal's death. It said his cause of death is undetermined pending toxicology results.

Forestal was a former Indianapolis firefighter who represented the capital city's east side in the Indiana House from 2012 until he resigned last year "to focus on my mental health and get myself well."

Records show Forestal also was facing criminal charges, including resisting law enforcement and campaign finance violations. In addition, prosecutors were seeking to revoke his probation from a prior felony conviction for impersonating a law enforcement officer.

For most of his House tenure, Forestal was the top Democrat on the Roads and Transportation Committee, where he routinely clashed with the chairman, state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, over how best to prioritize and fund Indiana's infrastructure needs.

He also worked to eliminate urban blight, promote public transportation in central Indiana, and expand the availability of substance use and recovery programs.