CROWN POINT — Lake County officials are remembering former south county politician Robert Crossk for his public service.
Larry Blanchard, a former county councilman, who served with him, said the 86-year-old Crossk died Sunday.
Crossk, who had been living near Chesterton, was a Hobart resident during his political career. He served from 1979 to 1983 on the Hobart City Council and from 1983 to 1997 on the Lake County Council.
Blanchard, a Republican, recalled Crossk as a fiscally conservative Democrat with whom he and other Republicans could work and vote together.
"When I started on the council, he took me under his wing," Blanchard said.
He said he remembered Crossk insisting on escorting Blanchard to the county government auditorium to be sworn into office in what was typically a Democrats-only ceremony. "He said if they wouldn't let me be sworn in, then he wouldn't be sworn in there either," Blanchard said.
Crossk was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150. He represented Hobart and much of Merrillville during his time on the County Council, which is the fiscal and legislative body of Lake County government.
As a county councilman, he had a role in efforts to lure the Chicago Bears into a new 75,000-seat stadium that would be the centerpiece of an entertainment development called Planet Park on the west side of Gary. It foundered on opposition to publicly financing the project with a local tax.
Lake County Council President Ted Bilski said Tuesday he is having a resolution drafted to honor Crossk's public service. It will be read at the Feb. 12 council meeting.
Funeral arrangements weren't immediately available.