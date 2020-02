Former Lake County surveyor, Sanchez, dies

CROWN POINT — A man who leveraged a government scandal six years ago to briefly serve as the Lake County surveyor has died.

Gregory J. Sanchez, 59, of Westville, died Wednesday of an undisclosed illness.

Sanchez is a former resident of Munster and Hammond who came from East Chicago, according to his Facebook page.

He studied public administration at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, received a bachelor's degree and began his career as a staff member of a downstate U.S. congressman in the late 1960s.

He also owned a financial consulting business, “The Gregory Co.” and became a consultant to state and local government.

He caught the eye of former Lake County Surveyor George Van Til, who named Sanchez his office's chief deputy in July 2012 on the strength of Sanchez's financial acumen.

He later told The Times he used his 17 months as second-in-command in the surveyor's office to save taxpayer dollars by uncovering over-payments to private vendors.

The office was in the midst of an FBI investigation into allegations Van Til was requiring his public employees to work on his reelection campaigns on public time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}