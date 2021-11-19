Former Lake County tourism chief alleges conspiracy to oust him, files tort claim

He also attributes his losses to the alleged actions of all directors and members of the Lake County tourism board, in particular Chairman Andy Qunell, Vice Chairman Brent Brashier, Treasurer Matthew Maloney, Hammond representative Tom Dabertin and Griffith representative Matt Schuffert.

"The tort and other actions against Mr. Batistatos are continuing and ongoing," says the notice filed by Indianapolis attorney Sandra Blevins. "Mr. Batistatos' losses are in excess of $2.5 million."

McDermott and Smith unofficially responded to Batistatos' tort claim notice on Friday's edition of their Left of Center podcast, in part by McDermott affirming his past characterizations of Batistatos as "a pompous ass" and "a jackass who doesn't know the law."

"I didn't interfere with his employment contract. I criticized the way he did his job as a public figure spending millions of dollars of taxpayer money," McDermott said. "Guess what, I'm entitled to do that, it's called the First Amendment."

McDermott also suggested if the dispute ends up in court he might file a counterclaim against Batistatos for attempting to intimidate McDermott and keep him from expressing his opinion on the actions of a public official.