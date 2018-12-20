MERRILLVILLE – The town is mourning the loss of former Councilwoman Carol Miano.
Miano, 67, died Saturday.
Miano was the 3rd Ward representative on the Town Council from 2011 until 2016. She twice served as the panel's president.
Miano was a former Democratic precinct committeewoman in Merrillville, and she was the chairwoman of the Merrillville-Ross Township Democratic precinct organization for about 10 years.
Miano was an office clerk at Roadway Express. She also was a business manager for Teamsters Local 710.
Clerk-treasurer Eugene Guernsey said Miano was active in coordinating events when his office operated a senior citizens assistance program.
“She was there for them,” Guernsey said.
One of the popular events she hosted was an annual “shot and a beer” program in which seniors received flu shots and root beer.
“She had a big heart,” Guernsey said.
Merrillville Police Commission member Gene Ward was another of Miano's longtime friends.
“I'm gonna miss her,” Ward said.
Ward described Miano as a “fighter” and a person who wasn't afraid to share her opinions.
Guernsey said Miano was “one tough woman,” and she didn't back away from challenges.
“She'd go toe to toe with anyone there was,” he said.