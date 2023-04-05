The entity operating the South Shore commuter rail line linking Northwest Indiana to Chicago is poised to receive a minor windfall, under legislation headed to the governor's desk to be signed into law.

Senate Enrolled Act 353 establishes a process for permanently closing the funds operated by the largely inactive Indiana Political Subdivision Risk Management Commission, and returning the $5 million remaining in the commission's accounts.

The commission was established in the mid-1980s as a kind of insurer of last resort for many Indiana local units of government that were unable to obtain liability insurance for tort claims due to the high prices charged at the time by private insurance companies.

Changes in the insurance market over the past four decades have prompted Indiana localities to either obtain private liability insurance or opt to self-insure, leaving no entities as continuing members of the state fund since 2018.

The legislation empowers the state insurance commissioner to finally shutter the fund after July 1 if she certifies that all members have withdrawn and any remaining liability payments have been determined and finalized.

At that time, the commissioner also must distribute the money remaining in the fund to its former members on the same basis as they paid in.

"Fairness essentially just dictates, in my opinion, that the funds are returned to the parties that actually had built up the reserves that are currently in that fund," said Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, the sponsor.

"Regardless of what time you had left the fund or entered the fund, if you contributed to the fund you are getting back money on a pro rata basis — whatever is in the fund based on the share you put into it."

Records show that the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) paid the most money into the fund and correspondingly will receive the most money back.

A list of other entities due refunds was not immediately available, although the city of Portage is expected to get more than most.

In addition to Pol, the legislation was sponsored in the Senate by Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso; Eddie Melton, D-Gary; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago. House sponsors were Hal Slager, R-Schererville; Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago; and Chuck Moseley, D-Portage.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores