Former Porter County Democratic leader Leon West dies

McKINNEY, Texas – Leon West, former Porter County Democratic Party chairman and longtime public official, died early Wednesday at age 88.

West served as county chairman from 1994 to 2007. He also served on the Portage City Council and Porter County Council as well as various boards and commissions.

“He had a good heart, and that’s what kept him living so long,” his wife, Beverly, said.

“He loved making a better community, making a better place. I think he was on the City Council around 18 years.” He served a shorter stint on the County Council.

“He’s gotten several judges appointed,” she proudly said, including Portage native Nancy Vaidik, who now serves on the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Former Portage Mayor Doug Olson served on the City Council with West.

“He was a mentor to a lot of people in government and to a lot of candidates who have got elected and have since moved on to other jobs,” Olson said. “He helped me when I ran for mayor. He was an adviser and like a second dad to me.

“He was a driving force politically in this county, back in those days.”

Mayor Sue Lynch remembers that West, her neighbor, “had such a great love for the city.”

“We lived 42 years in the same house” on Mulberry Street, his wife said. “After we moved down here (Texas), you can’t believe how many people called him and asked for advice. He was respected all over.

“He is the first one that turned it around for Democrats in the history of Porter County. It had always been Republican.”

West got people organized to knock on doors and spread the Democrats’ message. All along the way, he didn’t bad-mouth people, she said. “It doesn’t matter what party you are, you have to work with the other one to get things done.”

West stressed getting qualified candidates, not just warm bodies to fill a slate.

Dave Reynolds was Portage’s police chief when West talked him into running for sheriff. “He did a lot of good for the city and the county, and a lot of people owe their careers to him,” Reynolds said.

Jeff Chidester, who succeeded West as Porter County’s Democratic Party chairman, said West was “a really good county chair. He was a strong leader. People liked him.”

West served on the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission and the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District board, among others.

West was 1st District chairman for the Democratic Party when he recruited Bonnie Reese of Jasper County to be his vice chair. Reese ultimately succeeded West in that position.

“We became very fast friends. I admired him for his wit and his humor,” Reese said. “He was a good friend, a good person. After he moved to Texas, he would call and talk to me for hours.”

West was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Arkansas and married Nov. 17, 1956, at Garyton Covenant Church in Portage. He was drafted in October 1957 and served his two years in the U.S. Army.

West retired from U.S. Steel after 42 years. While at Gary Works, he was in charge of what was the biggest machine shop in the country, his wife said.