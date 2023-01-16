 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Former Region lawmaker leading new Indiana environmental advocacy organization

  • 0

A former Northwest Indiana state representative now is leading operations throughout the Hoosier State for a national environmental advocacy organization.

Chris Chyung, a Democrat who represented Dyer, Schererville and nearby areas in the Indiana House from 2018 to 2020, recently was named executive director of Indiana Conservation Voters, the new state affiliate of the League of Conservation Voters.

"I am thrilled to lead Indiana Conservation Voters," Chyung said. "Indiana has limitless potential to improve its environment, economy and competitive edge."

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his annual "State of the State" address Jan. 10, 2023, to members of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.

Chyung previously worked as campaign manager at the Center for American Progress, where he partnered with the League of Conservation Voters in 2022 to help win congressional passage and presidential approval of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The new law provides billions of federal dollars to states and local governments to use for climate, energy and conservation programs and incentives, from which Chyung said Indiana uniquely stands to benefit.

People are also reading…

"Every Hoosier across the state deserves clean air, clean water and clean energy — and by combining massive investments from new federal legislation with Hoosier values and policies, Indiana Conservation Voters can make that a reality," he said.

League of Conservation Voters President Gene Karpinski said the national organization is confident Indiana Conservation Voters, led by Chyung, will make a difference when it comes to protecting and restoring Indiana's environment.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

"The state has serious environmental challenges, from restoring clean rivers and streams to mitigating industrial pollution. But Indiana Conservation Voters also understands that the state has incredible potential to lead the charge for new good paying clean energy jobs and a just transition for communities across the state," Karpinski said.

Chyung is a 2010 graduate of Munster High School. He earned his bachelor's degree at Columbia University in New York.

His Statehouse tenure came to an abrupt end when he was defeated in the 2020 general election by state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, the same lawmaker Chyung toppled in 2018 to win a seat in the Indiana House.

Chris Chyung

Former state Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts