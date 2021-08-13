Former Schererville police chief remembered for dedication to community, sense of humor

SCHERERVILLE — Elmer Doctor, described as a "good-natured man," who served on the Schererville police force for nearly 25 years has died.
Doctor, 88, died Saturday, according to his obituary.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy "Dottie" (Smith); children Nanette (Paul) Michalec, Ursula Doctor, Thomas (Susan) Doctor and Patrice (Patrick) Rakers; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brothers Gerald and Donald, his obituary states.
Doctor was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roy.
The Schererville native joined the Schererville Police Department after he served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1954.
He became a Schererville police patrolman in 1965, when the department had four officers, including the chief, and continued to rise through the ranks.
Doctor was tapped to serve as the department's interim chief in mid-December 1984, and later promoted to police chief, according to Times archives.
Before leading the department, Doctor was the lieutenant in charge of the Schererville police detective bureau. In a Jan. 1, 1985, Times article, Doctor called his new role as chief "a job and a half."
Doctor would go on to serve as Schererville police chief for nearly four years, before retiring in April 1988, according to Times archives.
Former Lake County Commissioner Gerry Scheub told The Times he first met Doctor at the hospital when their wives were giving birth to their eldest children, who are now 62.
The Scheubs and Doctors were a part of a friend group, comprised of six couples, who spent every birthday and New Years Eve together for decades, Scheub told The Times by phone Thursday.
"As a family, man, he was second to none, and as a police officer and a police chief, he was so exceptional, so respected not only by the people in the town of Schererville, but also by every officer that worked under him," Scheub said.
"He was a professional 100%, and I've never seen a finer gentleman that I respected more."
Doctor was a special and open-minded man, who was dedicated to the betterment of his community, said Scheub, who added Doctor was like a family member to him.
"He had a great sense of humor, and we played charades a lot," he said. "We would just laugh so hard, you couldn't stop laughing."
Doctor's death, Scheub said, is "a tremendous loss."
"You will never find a better person, that's for sure," he said, choking up.
Local attorney David Austgen said he came to knew Doctor early in his law career.
He was "one of the finest human beings I've ever known, was a phenomenal people person and leader, and he was just a great role model," Austgen said.
"If we could clone Elmer Doctor, and just show him to our candidates to be police officers, and public safety officers, he would be the ideal picture."
Austgen added Doctor and his wife were both civic oriented.
Doctor and his wife both helped organize the Good Samaritans Ministry, formerly known as the St. Vincent DePaul Ministry, at St. Michael Parish. The pair spent decades coordinating food drives and delivering food to those in need, according to Doctor's obituary.
Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1 W. Wilhelm St., Schererville. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Michael. the Archangel Good Samaritans.