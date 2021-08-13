Former Schererville police chief remembered for dedication to community, sense of humor

Doctor would go on to serve as Schererville police chief for nearly four years, before retiring in April 1988, according to Times archives.

Former Lake County Commissioner Gerry Scheub told The Times he first met Doctor at the hospital when their wives were giving birth to their eldest children, who are now 62.

The Scheubs and Doctors were a part of a friend group, comprised of six couples, who spent every birthday and New Years Eve together for decades, Scheub told The Times by phone Thursday.

"As a family, man, he was second to none, and as a police officer and a police chief, he was so exceptional, so respected not only by the people in the town of Schererville, but also by every officer that worked under him," Scheub said.

"He was a professional 100%, and I've never seen a finer gentleman that I respected more."

Doctor was a special and open-minded man, who was dedicated to the betterment of his community, said Scheub, who added Doctor was like a family member to him.

"He had a great sense of humor, and we played charades a lot," he said. "We would just laugh so hard, you couldn't stop laughing."

Doctor's death, Scheub said, is "a tremendous loss."