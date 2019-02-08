EAST CHICAGO — Hours before Friday's filing deadline, former state Rep. John Aguilera announced a run for East Chicago mayor against incumbent Anthony Copeland.
Aguilera, who served from 1994 to 2000 as a county councilman and the following six years as a state legislator representing East Chicago, is one of the few Latinos ever to hold office at the Statehouse.
According to available records online, Aguilera and Copeland are, so far, the only two candidates to file for the race.
As a four-term state representative, Aguilera worked on the General Assembly's Ways and Means, Local Government, and Transportation committees, according to a news release. He also served two terms as a Lake County councilman, including two years as council president. He also served seven years in the U.S. military.
According to a news release, Aguilera said he "wants to use this experience to ensure our city government has diverse representation that invests in people before profits." The release said he wants to "restore the checks and balances system of our city government and remind citizens of East Chicago that they’re the most important resource of the state."
Aguilera sought the East Chicago mayor's job in fall 2010, asking a caucus of East Chicago Democratic precinct committeemen to name him as a replacement to former East Chicago Mayor George Pabey. But he received only one vote. He also was the unsuccessful Democratic candidate for state treasurer in 2018.
Despite Aguilera's name recognition as a longtime political figure in Lake County and state politics, the race for the Democratic nomination will be no easy feat against Copeland.
In 2011, Copeland won his first full-term overwhelmingly as the city's first black mayor, and in 2015, won with more than 53 percent of the vote despite being challenged by four Democratic opponents.