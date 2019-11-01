GARY — Four candidates compete Tuesday for three seats on the Gary Common Council.
Council President Ron Brewer has served on the council since 2011 and is seeking another term.
Councilman Michael A. Brown is seeking to retain a seat that he took over in December, voted in by a caucus of Democratic precinct committeemen to serve out Ragan Hatcher’s remaining term. Hatcher is now a state representative.
Fellow Democrat Clorius Lay, a Gary attorney, won the Democratic primary this spring, edging out incumbent Herb Smith with a higher percentage of the votes.
Willie L. Miller, a business professor with Oakland City University and community activist, is the only Republican candidate in the race.
"We need more balance in government," he said when asked why he's running in Gary, a city that's typically a Democratic stronghold.
Brewer and Brown could not be reached for comment. Reached for comment this week, Lay said he did not have time for an interview.
According to Miller, he has served as NAACP-Gary's vice president and secretary, and as a member of Urban League and the Federation of Block Clubs.
Miller said he wants to work with the Gary Common Council to strategize financial goals and quickly develop a new vision with the incoming mayoral administration under Jerome Prince's guidance. He said he also wants to offer budgeting education classes for residents and get them on tax repayment plans, rather than having them lose their homes to tax sale auction for failure to pay. Ultimately, doing this will increase the city's abysmal property tax collection rate.
Miller said he wants the city to host more educational meetings about the state's Next Level program, which pays for job training. He said he wants to see job growth in advanced manufacturing, building and construction, health and life sciences, transportation and logistics, and information technology.
"The worst thing we’ve done is not focus on jobs and making sure our education system is leading to (good-paying) jobs," he said.
Brewer moved from Chicago to Gary in 1982 and attended Gary public schools, according to the Common Council website. He is self-employed as a painting and framing contractor.
You have free articles remaining.
Brewer may be facing criminal charges stemming from an East Chicago police investigation. He is accused of tracking down his stolen vehicle Sept. 22, kidnapping one of the teens inside and driving him into the city of Gary.
He did this rather than allowing East Chicago police handle the situation, police have said, but defense attorney Scott King said Brewer had every right to make what he described a "citizen's arrest."
Brewer has yet to face formal charges.
A biography for Brown was not available on the city’s website. Brown served two terms as county clerk between 2010 and this week. He was county recorder from 2004 to 2010.
According to the Times archives, Lay was hired this spring by the Calumet Township trustee’s office to monitor legislative efforts downstate. The hire was considered controversial by some.
As a township board member in 2014, Lay sued former Calumet Township Trustee Mary Elgin for giving taxpayer-funded take-home cars to her staff and other questionable administrative spending.
He also has had public spats with Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson, suing her office over unpaid legal work for the previous administration and criticizing her taxpayer-funded junket to Aruba in 2017.
And, if elected, Lay will be working with at least one former client.
In 2017, Councilwoman Mary Brown hired Lay to represent her in an ethics case in which she was accused of violating the state’s double dipping law — which bars local government employees from holding an elected position with the government they work for.
Brown ultimately resigned from her job at the Gary Sanitary District and kept her council job representing Gary’s 3rd District.
Lay, Brewer and Brown did not provide answers to the Times' candidate questionnaires.