Four-term incumbent, school board member square off in Burnham mayoral race

BURNHAM — Four-term incumbent Burnham Mayor Robert Polk faces a challenge from Burnham School District board member Antwon Russell in next week's general election.

Early voting is underway and will continue through Monday, April 5. Election Day is Tuesday, April 6.

Thursday is the last to request a mail ballot, and April 6 is the deadline for mail ballots to be postmarked.

Early voting may be done at various sites around Cook County. The closest early voting site to Burnham is the Calumet City Public Library, 660 Manistee Ave. Early voting there may be done on the following dates and times: Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, April 5, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on voting, go to https://www.cookcountyclerkil.gov/agency/elections.

Polk, 66, who is retired after a 42-year career at ArcelorMittal, was first elected mayor with 54% of the vote in a five-way race in 2005.

He ran unopposed for reelection in 2009 and defeated Antonio "Tony" Rios in both the 2013 and 2017 elections.