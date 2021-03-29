Four-term incumbent, school board member square off in Burnham mayoral race

BURNHAM — Four-term incumbent Burnham Mayor Robert Polk faces a challenge from Burnham School District board member Antwon Russell in next week's general election.
Early voting is underway and will continue through Monday, April 5. Election Day is Tuesday, April 6.
Thursday is the last to request a mail ballot, and April 6 is the deadline for mail ballots to be postmarked.
Early voting may be done at various sites around Cook County. The closest early voting site to Burnham is the Calumet City Public Library, 660 Manistee Ave. Early voting there may be done on the following dates and times: Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, April 5, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on voting, go to https://www.cookcountyclerkil.gov/agency/elections.
Polk, 66, who is retired after a 42-year career at ArcelorMittal, was first elected mayor with 54% of the vote in a five-way race in 2005.
He ran unopposed for reelection in 2009 and defeated Antonio "Tony" Rios in both the 2013 and 2017 elections.
Polk, who served a four-year term as trustee before being elected mayor, said his priorities for a fifth term include:
• Continuing development of bike trails throughout the village.
• Attracting new businesses.
• Rehabbing abandoned homes to help increase property values.
• Repairing sidewalks.
• Continuing to beautify the village with new landscaping.
He said the most important issue facing Burnham is "finding more activities for youth and getting them engaged before they turn in the wrong direction. They are our future and we want to make it bright and prosperous for them."
Russell, 35, works as a detective with the Harvey Police Department and is a member of the Burnham School District 154.5 board. He previously worked as a police officer in Burnham from 2010-17 and in Phoenix from 2008-10.
Russell said his priorities as mayor would include:
• Creating tax increment financing (TIF) districts to attract new businesses near the marina and along commercial corridors on Torrence, Burnham and Brainard avenues as well as State Street.
• Cutting spending rather than using water rate hikes and surcharges to fund government.
• Eliminating the $120 yearly sewer surcharge for senior citizens.
• Seeking state grants to help resurface streets and pave alleys.
• Boosting community policing efforts.
• Creating citizen advisory boards to advise the mayor and trustees on such issues as budget appropriations, economic development, planning and zoning, and police, fire and ambulance services;
• Restoring financial accountability by requiring forensic audits of village payment centers and establishing financial oversight by a certified public accounting firm.
"I feel Mr. Polk's administration is very stagnant and overly reliant on taxing the residents instead of seeing the larger picture of growing the commercial tax base and attracting new families to the village," Russell said.