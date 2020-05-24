Foursome in running for 2nd Congressional District seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Incumbent Jacqueline R. (Jackie) Walorski is seeking her fifth term to the U.S. House of Representative’s 2nd District.

Challenging her in the Republican primary is newcomer Christopher Glenn Davis.

Two South Bend attorneys, Pat Hackett and Ellen Marks, are running in the Democratic race.

The 2nd District includes all or part of 10 counties in northern Indiana. A largely white, urban area with a 2018 population of 723,483, the district includes the cities of LaPorte, South Bend and Elkhart.

A former television reporter and missionary to Romania who also worked for Ancilla College and the St. Joseph County Chamber of Commerce, Walorski was first elected to the House in 2012.

The former Indiana House representative from District 21, Walorski is currently a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. The Jimtown resident was also appointed to the newly formed Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

According to Walorski, the most important issues facing the Second District are safely reopening and rebuilding the economy, keeping communities safe and healthy, and making sure families have the tools and support they need to thrive.