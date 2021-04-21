 Skip to main content
Free COVID-19 vaccine available to those 16 and older at Gary's West Side Leadership Academy
The gymnasium at the West Side Leadership Academy in Gary is the site of a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic, open to anyone 16 and older, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The Gary Community School Corp. is making the COVID-19 vaccine available to eligible students, teachers and staff, as well as the general public, at the West Side Leadership Academy.

The vaccination clinic is set to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the gymnasium at the Gary high school, located at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Gerry Street.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered for free to any person 16 and older seeking protection from hospitalization or death due to COVID-19. Appointments or Indiana residency are not required.

Officials said the school district is participating in vaccine distribution to enable students and families to look forward to school activities, sports, graduation and other activities once the threat of COVID-19 has passed. However, no student will be required to receive the injection.

The second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine needed for full protection will be provided at the school May 17-19.

Gary also is home to a mass vaccination clinic at the former Roosevelt College and Career Academy, 730 W. 25th Ave., that's open to anyone 16 and older from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, through June 2.

