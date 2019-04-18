CROWN POINT — The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is about to get a major upgrade to its vehicle fleet after resolving a funding dispute with the county board of commissioners on Wednesday.
Commissioners approved the purchase of 19 new police cars — 10 unmarked Dodge Charger sedans for detective work and nine Charger squad cars for the patrol division.
The cars will be purchased from the lowest bidder, Highland-based Thomas Dodge, for a combined total of $471,620 before police upfitting. Adding sirens and other special equipment to the cars is expected to cost another $150,000, according to the commissioners’ office.
While the bulk purchase checked off another item on Sheriff Oscar Martinez’s automotive wish list, it didn’t quite give him everything he wanted. Martinez proposed buying 22 police sedans last month, but was rebuffed when commissioners found out the estimated $545,326 price didn’t include police upfitting.
Commissioners told the police department to come up with a plan for paying for both the cars themselves and any aftermarket equipment they required. Working with county finance officials, the department decided to ask for fewer cars and reduce upfitting costs by transferring used radio equipment into the new models.
The important thing is “they stayed within their budget,” Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said of the compromise. “They don’t get to have their cake and eat it too.”
Even with the new funding plan, buying and upfitting 19 new police sedans will push the sheriff’s department about $40,000 over its vehicle budget for the year, according to the commissioners’ office. The department intends to make up the shortfall through “several” police auctions this year, Martinez said.
Wednesday’s approval comes a month after commissioners granted Martinez’s request to buy a $340,000 armored rescue vehicle. It was a split 2-1 vote, with Repay arguing against spending six figures on a “military style” vehicle for the police.
Funds for the armored car were drawn from the county’s share of casino revenues, not taxpayer dollars.
Commissioners are not expecting to take up any more vehicle requests from the sheriff’s department this year, Repay said, adding he would vote against any that come before the board.