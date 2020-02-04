Funding plan for Gary school demolition and repair wins Senate approval

State senators agreed Tuesday to make up to $43.5 million available over the next 10 years to demolish abandoned school buildings in Gary and to repair the schools still in use.
Senate Bill 416, sponsored by state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, also authorizes the cash-strapped Gary Community School Corp. to enter into a public-private partnership to finance and construct new middle and high school buildings at a central campus site.
"(This legislation) would ensure our children are learning in safe environments and would allow us to demolish buildings that are affecting residents' property values and creating unsafe spaces in our community," Melton said.
Under the plan, which now goes to the House, the school district temporarily would postpone repayment of the $40.3 million it still owes Indiana's Common School Fund for loans over the past decade that were used to cover operating costs following an enrollment plunge.
The district's $500,000 per month in state loan repayments instead would be deposited in a "school improvement fund" that must be used for the demolition or rehabilitation of existing school buildings in Gary.
The Distressed Unit Appeals Board, which manages the district following a 2017 state takeover, would decide the buildings on which the money is spent, based on the recommendation of Gary Mayor Jerome Prince.
Both state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, and state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, agreed there's an urgent need to eliminate abandoned school buildings in Gary, and this proposal creates sufficient funds to get it done.
"This is an innovative idea and I really believe it's going to work," Randolph said.
Melton explained the district isn't taking on any new state debt as a result of his legislation. It only is postponing the final payoff of the existing zero-interest loans by 6 ½ years.
The school district still would continue paying principal and interest on its approximately $90 million in non-state debt, even while the district's money for its state debt payments is put toward other uses, he said.