Funding plan for Gary school demolition and repair wins Senate approval

State senators agreed Tuesday to make up to $43.5 million available over the next 10 years to demolish abandoned school buildings in Gary and to repair the schools still in use.

Senate Bill 416, sponsored by state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, also authorizes the cash-strapped Gary Community School Corp. to enter into a public-private partnership to finance and construct new middle and high school buildings at a central campus site.

"(This legislation) would ensure our children are learning in safe environments and would allow us to demolish buildings that are affecting residents' property values and creating unsafe spaces in our community," Melton said.

Under the plan, which now goes to the House, the school district temporarily would postpone repayment of the $40.3 million it still owes Indiana's Common School Fund for loans over the past decade that were used to cover operating costs following an enrollment plunge.

The district's $500,000 per month in state loan repayments instead would be deposited in a "school improvement fund" that must be used for the demolition or rehabilitation of existing school buildings in Gary.

