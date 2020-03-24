Funding plan for Gary school repairs, demolition enacted into law

GARY — The otherwise cash-strapped Gary Community School Corp. will have approximately $30 million available over the next 4½ years to fund school building repairs and demolition of the Steel City's numerous abandoned schools.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new law Saturday authorizing the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board to temporarily suspend the school district's approximately $550,000 in monthly debt repayments to the state's Common School Fund, without also having to cut the district's debt service property tax levy.
Under House Enrolled Act 1065, DUAB only can spend the repurposed debt payments on school repairs or demolition. DUAB has operated the financially impaired Gary Community School Corp. on behalf of the state since Aug. 1, 2017.
"This proposal will have a significant impact on the Gary School Corp., providing over $20 million in funds to demolish and rehab schools in the community," said state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary.
Melton, nevertheless, voted against the legislation — as did most Democrats, including those representing Gary — due to another provision in the 47-page statute allowing public schools to share their property tax referendum revenue with local charter schools.
The sharing is optional at this point. But numerous lawmakers suggested it could become mandatory in the future, and perhaps starting in Gary, where DUAB has supplanted the locally elected school board and charter schools have sapped tens of millions of dollars in revenue from the city's public schools.
State Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, chairman of the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee, agreed with Melton that the Gary school district, and its families, stand to benefit from the portion of the legislation funding repairs to the city's school buildings.
"I think if we can get the schools built back up, we'll have more students return and that will help their finances," Brown said.
Originally, Melton proposed in Senate Bill 416 that $43.5 million be made available for Gary school repairs and demolition over 10 years, with Democratic Gary Mayor Jerome Prince having a say in DUAB's building repair and demolition decisions.
That Senate-approved measure, which did not advance in the House, also authorized the district to enter into a public-private partnership to finance and construct new middle and high school buildings at a central campus site.
Earlier this year, the Prince administration cited the school district under Indiana's Unsafe Building Law. It identified 10 abandoned schools as blighted and ordered their prompt demolition.
Gallery: Gary's abandoned schools
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Emerson
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Emerson
Gary Schools: Emerson
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.