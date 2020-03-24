Funding plan for Gary school repairs, demolition enacted into law

GARY — The otherwise cash-strapped Gary Community School Corp. will have approximately $30 million available over the next 4½ years to fund school building repairs and demolition of the Steel City's numerous abandoned schools.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new law Saturday authorizing the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board to temporarily suspend the school district's approximately $550,000 in monthly debt repayments to the state's Common School Fund, without also having to cut the district's debt service property tax levy.

Under House Enrolled Act 1065, DUAB only can spend the repurposed debt payments on school repairs or demolition. DUAB has operated the financially impaired Gary Community School Corp. on behalf of the state since Aug. 1, 2017.

"This proposal will have a significant impact on the Gary School Corp., providing over $20 million in funds to demolish and rehab schools in the community," said state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary.

Melton, nevertheless, voted against the legislation — as did most Democrats, including those representing Gary — due to another provision in the 47-page statute allowing public schools to share their property tax referendum revenue with local charter schools.