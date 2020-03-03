Funding plan for Gary school repairs, demolition endorsed by Indiana House

The Gary Community School Corp. is poised to have approximately $27 million available to fund school building repairs and demolition over the next 4½ years.

The Indiana House voted 89-2 Tuesday to approve Senate Bill 408, authorizing the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board to temporarily suspend the school district's approximately $500,000 in monthly debt repayments to the state's Common School Fund, without also having to cut the district's debt service property tax levy.

Under the plan, DUAB only can spend the repurposed debt payments on school repairs or demolition. DUAB has operated the financially impaired Gary Community School Corp. on behalf of the state since Aug. 1, 2017.

A requirement that no more than 20% of the money go toward demolition was deleted from the proposal by the House Monday, at the request of state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, who said it didn't make sense to tie DUAB's hands when abandoned schools are crime epicenters in some Gary neighborhoods.

"This means a lot, not only to the Gary school system and the city of Gary, but for the whole Region," Harris said.