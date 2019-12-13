{{featured_button_text}}
East Chicago stock

City Hall in East Chicago

 Times file

EAST CHICAGO — Uncertainty exists regarding how the city will fund the second phase of a project that would result in court-ordered improvements to the city's sanitary system. 

Last month, a group of consultants addressed the City Council and explained that an additional $7.5 million is needed to complete the phase that would decrease the amount of combined sewage that spills into the Grand Calumet River during rain events and would increase the amount of combined sewage that is fully treated and disinfected by the city's wastewater treatment plant. 

The council, with two members absent, voted 5-2 on Nov. 25 to approve on first reading an ordinance that would have raised sanitary district user rates almost 40% to support a bond for the project.

But on Monday, with the full council present, the ordinance was voted down on second reading by a vote of 6-3. 

Councilman Emiliano Perez, D-at-large, read a prepared statement to which he welcomed other council members to add their names, and several did. 

"We support the needed phase two improvements, but are not supportive of the increase in the sanitary district user rates proposed by the mayor as the method to fund the $7.5 million dollars needed for this improvement," Perez said. 

Perez mentioned other funding options to consider, including cash reserves in the city's general fund and gaming revenue. 

"It's crazy for us to borrow money when we've got money on hand," said Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th. 

The sticking point is that the council is receiving different legal opinions regarding how the project can or must be financed. 

Anthony DeBonis Jr., legal counsel to the East Chicago Sanitary District, told the council that federal law requires system user fees and rates be used to finance the project. 

"This is not an endeavor that we wanted to do," DeBonis said. "This is an endeavor that the government requires us to do. And there's an order of a judge behind it." 

But the City Council's attorney, John Bushemi, said it is his legal opinion that federal law does not mandate that sewer user rates are the only way to finance the improvements. 

"The disagreement really is on the method of financing," Bushemi said.

Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, suggested that not requiring sewer system users to pay to finance the project would be letting large companies off the hook, while other members cited concern for seniors or others who might be adversely affected by a rate increase.

