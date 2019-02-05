INDIANAPOLIS — A sprawling proposal to reshape Indiana's gaming industry for the next decade, including moving one of the Majestic Star casino licenses outside Gary and legalizing sports betting, will be evaluated Wednesday by the Senate Public Policy Committee.
It's the first of several controversial measures set for review over the next two weeks at the Statehouse, as representatives and senators work toward the Feb. 19 House deadline and Feb. 21 Senate deadline for advancing legislation out of committees.
Also on tap are debates over bias crime legislation, teacher pay, abortion, guns, cigarette and vape taxes, marijuana, school safety, an Indianapolis professional soccer stadium and the two-year state budget.
"If you're asking are we going to be busy over the last two-and-a-half weeks? Yes, we are," Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, said Thursday.
The gaming proposal, Senate Bill 552, would permit the owner of the two Majestic Star casino licenses to relocate one to a land-based site in Lake County, which specifically will be limited to Gary once an expected committee amendment is adopted, and the other to Vigo County, whose largest city is Terre Haute.
It also legalizes sports wagering at casinos, the two central Indiana horse track "racinos" and their satellite facilities; eliminates a limit on gaming companies owning more than two casinos and two racinos; authorizes table games, in addition to slot machines, at the racinos; and deletes restrictions on how many gaming positions a casino or racino may have.
The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, does not provide any one-time or ongoing compensation to Gary for the transfer of its second gaming license, as state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, proposed in Senate Bill 636.
But Melton said he is working with Messmer toward incorporating some kind of remuneration for Gary in the measure, either through an amendment Wednesday, or when the proposal is further reviewed by the Senate Appropriations Committee, on which Melton sits, due to its impact to state gaming tax revenue.
"A lot of work is being put into it now, so it'll be ready to go when the hearing comes," Bray said.
Similarly, Bray said the various proposals to establish a penalty enhancement for crimes motivated by hate or bias toward the particular characteristics of a victim are being carefully reviewed — even if only behind the scenes, for now.
"I spend a lot of time every day talking about that, whether it's to senators or people that are interested in it outside this building, trying to determine maybe what the best course of action is, and what kind of language the Senate can support," Bray said.
"Even though you're not seeing anything formally, an awful lot of work is being done."
House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, seemed happy that the Senate is taking the lead on those measures, while the House is going first on various tax and spending proposals, as required by the Indiana Constitution.
"There's some important legislation that hasn't moved yet. It will. We're early," Bosma said. "We've got sufficient time to take care of the important issues."
In particular, Bosma said on teacher pay: "We're working hard to be sure that the increase in (education) funds that we're talking about works its way to teachers through a variety of means."
Though he also pointed out that after controlling for the state's comparably low taxes and housing expenses, Indiana teachers are among the best paid in the country.
Bosma also hinted that the Republican-controlled House is likely to consider tough, new abortion restrictions, in part as a "pro-life" response to the loosening of abortion regulations elsewhere in the country.