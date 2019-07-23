Gary business and community leader recognized for lifetime of service

GARY — The executive director of the Gary Chamber of Commerce has been recognized by Gov. Eric Holcomb for a lifetime of work that has made a positive impact on the Gary community.
Chuck Hughes was presented the Rev. Charles Williams Award by the Republican governor during the annual Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.
Williams was the longtime president of the Indiana Black Expo. The award established in his memory in 2004 recognizes achievements that have stood the test of time and left a lasting legacy.
Hughes has led the Gary Chamber of Commerce since 2007, after serving 34 years as a city fire official and four terms on the Gary City Council.
In recent years, he's championed civility in government and everyday life, while also working to attract new businesses to the Steel City, such as the Hard Rock Casino Gary.
The governor said he was proud to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of African Americans throughout Indiana, especially those, like Hughes, who have made significant contributions to increasing collaboration and understanding between all Hoosiers.
After receiving the award, Hughes said, "I would like to thank Governor Holcomb and Indiana Black Expo for an award that I will cherish forever."